Prashanth Tapse VP Research at Mehta Equities says Zomato will be a tough bet for a “multibagger story” as the accumulated losses of the company has piled up and it only requires more capital to keep …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Hard to say if Zomato could be a multibagger story: Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities
Prashanth Tapse VP Research at Mehta Equities says Zomato will be a tough bet for a “multibagger story” as the accumulated losses of the company has piled up and it only requires more capital to keep …