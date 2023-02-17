US benchmark equity indexes closed mostly lower on Friday as two Federal Reserve officials hinted at further monetary policy tightening in a bid to tackle inflation. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hawkish Comments From Fed Officials Send Equities Mostly Lower - February 17, 2023
- Hawkish Comments From Fed Officials Weigh on Equities - February 17, 2023
- Hawkish Remarks From Fed Officials Drag Equities Mostly Lower - February 17, 2023