US benchmark equity indexes closed mostly lower Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent monetary policy meeting showed “a few” members favored a second straight 50-basis-point …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hawkish Fed Meeting Minutes Send Equities Lower - February 22, 2023
- Joe Sitt’s Thor Equities eyeing $100M Fulton Market development site deal - February 22, 2023
- Hawkish Fed Meeting Minutes Drag Equities Lower - February 22, 2023