Gold is seeing its longest liquidation period in nearly a year as money managers on both sides of the gold trade lose momentum, according to the latest trade data from the Commodity futures Trading Commission. Bullish sentiment in the gold market declined …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hedge funds flee gold as equities hit record highs - November 6, 2017
- Outside the Region: Onyx Equities/Garrison Investment JV acquire 847,805 s/f portfolio - November 6, 2017
- US Equities close at record highs: Aus shares to race hard at open - November 6, 2017