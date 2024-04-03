Hedge funds capped the first quarter with gains across different strategies, as a rally in stocks, some commodities and the dollar helped the industry weather a less shiny period for bonds, investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hedge funds rally in Q1, powered by gains in equities - April 3, 2024
- Equities under growing pressure, eye US data, amid rate cut doubt - April 3, 2024
- Here’s the Average Stock Market Return Under Democratic and Republican Presidents - April 3, 2024