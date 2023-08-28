Hedge funds’ bullish bets in emerging-market equity futures have risen to the highest since the gauge’s pandemic low three years ago, signaling budding optimism for the asset class. Net long leveraged …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hedge funds show growing optimism for EM equities - August 28, 2023
- Equities climb despite Jackson Hole’s higher for longer warning - August 28, 2023
- Asian Stock Market: China equities support Asian stock markets - August 28, 2023