At the end of the third quarter, hedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs Group significantly added to their holdings of U.S. financial companies. The tracked hedge funds allocated 7.8% to financial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hedge funds warming up to financial sector, remain long U.S. equities - November 20, 2020
- Kansas City Police taps GQG for emerging markets equities in move to growth - November 20, 2020
- Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on Third Quarter Results with Revenue of $899,642 - November 20, 2020