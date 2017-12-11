Hermes launches impact equities fund managed by Tim Crockford

Hermes Investment Management, the £30.8 billion manager, has announced the launch of the Hermes Impact Opportunities Strategy, which will be managed by Tim Crockford, and supported by a team of four, the investment manager said.
