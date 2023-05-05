Summary The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF offers investors a diversified investment vehicle to express a long Japanese equities/short JPY view.While HEWJ has been a winning trade in recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- HEWJ: An Unfavorable Near-Term Setup For Japanese Equities - May 5, 2023
- European Equities Attempt Rebound At Open - May 5, 2023
- CCZ Equities shutters business as trading volumes, transactions fall - May 5, 2023