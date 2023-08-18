US equity indexes traded mixed, heading for weekly losses, as concern mounted over the impact of interest rates remaining higher for longer. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4% to 13,268.5 in midday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Higher Interest-Rate Speculation Weighs on US Equities as Treasury Yields Remain Elevated - August 18, 2023
- National Hospitality Services and Hotel Equities promote Sarah Koustrup to president - August 18, 2023
- European Equities Close Lower in Friday Trading; Euro Area, EU Inflation Fall to 5.3%, 6.1% in July - August 18, 2023