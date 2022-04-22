The leading technology is fully auditable and automatically details in depth order records, price information, analytics and creates best execution reports. It covers global markets in equities, fixed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Higo Bank Upgrades to TORA Execution Management System for Advanced Equities Trading - April 22, 2022
- Investors just pulled a massive $17.5 billion out of global equities. They’re just getting started, says Bank of America. - April 22, 2022
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News and Forecast: Rising yields continue putting pressure on equities - April 22, 2022