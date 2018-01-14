Equities were higher across the Asia Pacific in early trade on Monday as stocks marched on from a strong finish by Wall Street on Friday. Tokyo’s Topix, which hit its highest point since 1991 earlier this month, gained 0.8 per cent on Monday, as SoftBank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- HK stocks hit fresh 10-year high as Asia Pacific equities track Wall Street higher - January 14, 2018
- Equities Market Capitalisation Hits N15trn - January 14, 2018
- MSCI Asia equities index touches record high - January 14, 2018