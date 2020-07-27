James Cheo of HSBC private bank says equities will do well as re-opening boosts economic growth. Meanwhile central banks’ massive easing measures against economic uncertainty will lead to currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: Economic Data, Geopolitics, and COVID-19 News in Focus - July 27, 2020
- Hold both gold and equities in these unprecedented times: Strategist - July 27, 2020
- Indian equities are overvalued: JPMorgan - July 26, 2020