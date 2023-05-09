Plans are being finalised for upgrading the Wealth Management Connect scheme to include benefits like allowing residents of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) to buy global equity products, said Eddie Yue, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities plan GBA Wealth Management Connect scheme overhaul, allowing Chinese investors access to global equities - May 9, 2023
- Markets end flat in volatile trade amid weak trends in global equities - May 9, 2023
- Consumer stock focus: Bullish on Pidilite, Marico upside limited, says Nuvama Instl Equities - May 9, 2023