Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks slumped as a bond market rout infected equity markets around the region with traders grappling with valuation, inflation and monetary policy tightening risks. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Hong Kong, China stocks slide again as US bond market tumult, inflation risks infect Asian equities
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks slumped as a bond market rout infected equity markets around the region with traders grappling with valuation, inflation and monetary policy tightening risks. The …