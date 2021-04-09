HKEX will extend its circuit-breaker mechanism on Monday by adding futures products to existing controls over wild swings in stocks and derivative instruments. The move can help reduce market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Hong Kong stock exchange to extend circuit breakers to futures products to temper wild gyrations in equities and derivatives
HKEX will extend its circuit-breaker mechanism on Monday by adding futures products to existing controls over wild swings in stocks and derivative instruments. The move can help reduce market …