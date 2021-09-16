Casino firms suffered fresh losses in Hong Kong with traders spooked by the Macau government’s plans to tighten its grip on the sector – Copyright AFP/File Anthony WALLACE Casino firms suffered fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hong Kong stocks fall again on mixed day for global equities - September 16, 2021
- Off To The RACES: Natural Gas Equities Continue Crushing FAANG Stocks - September 16, 2021
- ExodusPoint Launches New Fundamental Equities Business Unit - September 16, 2021