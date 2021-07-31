Market observers expect a status-quo on key lending rates as well as hopes of healthy Q1 earnings to push the indices’ higher. The direction of foreign fund flows, will also impact investors’ sentimen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hopes of healthy Q1 results to push Indian equities higher next week - July 31, 2021
- M&G hires Robeco equities boss Fedeli as CIO of €66bn equities arm - July 31, 2021
- European Equities: A Month in Review – July 2021 - July 30, 2021