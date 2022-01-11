Globally, Asian equities struggled to find direction, as investors awaited clues from the US Fed on the timing of expected policy tightening. On the other hand, European stocks bounced back from their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hopes of healthy Q3FY22 earnings results buoy equities; IT stocks rise - January 11, 2022
- Oil Surges Alongside Equities as Powell Reassures Investors - January 11, 2022
- Schroders Outlook 2022: Asia ex Japan equities - January 11, 2022