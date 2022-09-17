Hotel Equities Announces Opening of Doubletree by Hilton Columbus Dublin Ohio

Hotel Equities today announced the grand opening of the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus Dublin, owned by Witness Investment and managed by Hotel Equities. The 174-room hotel will bring new dining, event …
