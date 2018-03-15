ATLANTA–Hotel Equities recently named Toi Brown as the Corporate Director of Human Resources for the firm with more than 100 hotels in 23 states and Canada. Mrs. Brown is responsible for advising and supporting the Hotel Equities overall human capital …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hotel Equities Names Brown Corporate Director Of Human Resources - March 15, 2018
- Pre-Market Technical Scan on Lodging Equities — Ctrip.com, Extended Stay … - March 15, 2018
- Pre-Market Technical Scan on Lodging Equities — Ctrip.com, Extended Stay America, Hilton Worldwide, and Park Hotels & Resorts - March 15, 2018