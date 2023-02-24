US benchmark equity indexes were on course to close lower Friday as a report showed the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure accelerated, sparking concerns of a more aggressive monetary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hotter-Than-Projected Inflation Report Drags Equities Lower - February 24, 2023
- Tech, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Friday Trading - February 24, 2023
- Hot US inflation leaves investors cold on equities, yen drops - February 24, 2023