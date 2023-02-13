A flexi cap fund must have at least 65 percent of its total assets invested in equities. Data shows that Assets Under Management (AUM) of flexi cap funds have grown about 70 percent since they were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- How flexi cap became the largest category in equities in 2022 - February 13, 2023
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – Hiap Teck Venture Bhd, Petronas Gas Bhd, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, ECA Integrated Solution Bhd - February 13, 2023
- Equities investors earned N62.2bn as the market closed the week bullish - February 13, 2023