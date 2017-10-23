The result, which saw the LDP win almost two-thirds of the seats in the House of Representatives, is expected to deliver little change in Abe’s economic policy or Abenomics, and should ease the way for a renewed mixture of monetary easing, fiscal stimulus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- How positive is Abe win for Japanese equities? - October 23, 2017
- Denize: Oddo Reconsidering Japanese Equities - October 23, 2017
- U.S. Equities Rose Last Week While Most Other Markets Declined - October 23, 2017