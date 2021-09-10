If you want your investment income to grow over time and protect you against inflation, you need to look at equities. By the end of June, UK firms had dished out £1 trillion in dividends since 2009, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- How to generate a decent income from your savings: Why investing in equities is key - September 10, 2021
- JPMorgan adds Lisa Huynh to equities research team - September 10, 2021
- Nigerian equities market posts worst return in Africa - September 10, 2021