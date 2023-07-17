The Indian stock market has been one of the best-performing markets in the world over the last 3 months. Over the last 1 year, 3 year, and 5 years, the Nifty 50 has delivered a CAGR of 21.6%, 23%, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- How to plan your investments when Indian equities are more attractive than global peers - July 17, 2023
- Overall weak CN ‘data dump’ sees weak equities, commodities and commodity currencies - July 17, 2023
- ETMarkets Fund Manager Talk-This smallcase manager sees scope for the current bull run in equities lasting beyond 2024 elections - July 16, 2023