Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 47,955 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) - September 12, 2022
- Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Coty Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COTY) - September 12, 2022
- Hope of soft US inflation fuels equities - September 12, 2022