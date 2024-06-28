One should also not invest a large sum in equity funds at one go. Instead, put the money in a short duration debt fund and start a systematic transfer plan into the equity scheme.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- I want to invest around Rs 10 lakh in stocks and MFs for long term. I am new to equities, how to go about it? - June 28, 2024
- Smallcap Stock: Hazoor Multi Projects Approves Conversion of 1.46 lakh Warrants Into Equities – Check Details - June 28, 2024
- HMPL approves conversion of 1.46 lakh warrants into equities – Details - June 28, 2024