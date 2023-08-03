Steve Englander of Standard Chartered Bank believes that the panic caused by the Fitch downgrade of the US rating is a pure risk premium, with US CDS barely impacted. Englander also thinks that the US market will soon move past the downgrade as everything Fitch said was already true and that equity markets had been overenthusiastic over the last couple of months.
