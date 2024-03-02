The purpose of this article is to evaluate the abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc (NYSE:IAF) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund is managed by abrdn investment management …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- IAF: I Like Australian Equities, But This Isn’t The Fund To Invest In Them - March 1, 2024
- Equities could still growth leading to less rate cuts – Citi - March 1, 2024
- My wife and I are in our 60s. We’ll get $9,600 a month in income, so likely won’t have to tap the $1.55 million we’ve saved, which is all in equities. An adviser wants to … - March 1, 2024