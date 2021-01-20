Whilst general market sentiment seems to be in favor of a risk-on move this week, European equities are struggling to keep up with positive momentum as the virus continues to be a significant risk …
IBEX 35 Forecast: Price Consolidates as European Equities Struggle to Keep Up
