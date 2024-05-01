One can aggressively explore investment options like fractional real estate or Securitised Debt Instruments (SDIs).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs withdraw Rs 8,600 cr from equities in April on Mauritius tax treaty, US bond yields rise - May 1, 2024
- Choice Equities – Par Technology: Emerging As The Winner-Take-Most - May 1, 2024
- I’m 35. How should I diversify Rs 1 crore portfolio with equities, FDs, MFs, and SGB to seek alternative investments? - May 1, 2024