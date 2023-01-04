Imperial Equities Inc. (TSX-V: IEI), through its Board of Directors, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share effective Q1 2023, payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- IMPERIAL EQUITIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - January 4, 2023
- European Equities Continue Strong Start to 2023 in Wednesday Trading - January 4, 2023
- Sticking with stocks? Younger 401(k) plan participants favor investment in equities - January 4, 2023