US benchmark equity indexes rose Friday as a survey showed consumer sentiment increased more than expected. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7% to 11,079.2 and the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 3,999.1. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Improving Consumer Sentiment Boosts Equities - January 13, 2023
- Small-caps stocks outperform so far in 2023 as U.S. equities head for second week of gains this year - January 13, 2023
- Improving Consumer Sentiment Helps Drive Equities Higher - January 13, 2023