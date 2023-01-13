US benchmark equity indexes were on course to close higher Friday as a survey showed consumer sentiment rose more than expected. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6% to 11,066.5 and the S&P 500 increased …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Improving Consumer Sentiment Helps Drive Equities Higher - January 13, 2023
- Equities: Will Last Year’s Near Perfect Sector Rotation Continue in 2023? - January 13, 2023
- Equities market appreciates by 2.52% in week ended January 13 - January 13, 2023