As the 2018 market-strategy notes roll in from banks’ research teams, one call that stands out prominently is further gains in Asian equities, which have already this month hit record highs. The thinking is that the region’s world-beating economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- In 2018 Strategy Calls, the Big Banks Still Like Asian Equities - November 27, 2017
- Investors stake N22.8b in equities in one week - November 26, 2017
- Asia equities start week on poor footing despite record close in New York - November 26, 2017