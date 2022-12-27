While the world markets were struggling on the back of soaring inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war, India managed to perform relatively well. This was mainly because the retail investors were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- In five stories: the hungry retail investor takes a deep dive into equities - December 26, 2022
- Foreign investors buy Indian equities in first half of Dec even as stocks slip - December 26, 2022
- Equities Rise, Dollar Falls Amid China Covid Shift: Markets Wrap - December 26, 2022