Index tanks 3.8%, domestic currency 104p as inflation pressure weighs: Rising yields hammer Sensex, Re

The rupee fell 104 paise to settle at 73.47 against the US dollar following a heavy selloff in domestic equities and strong American currency in the overseas market.
