Hemant Kanawala, head of equities at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, discusses the outlook for India’s automotive industry and the challenges it faces.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- India cannot discount any competition in the electric vehicle sector: Insurance firm’s equities head - January 17, 2023
- Equities trade firm in early trade - January 17, 2023
- Live news: China equities drop as Beijing misses economic growth target - January 16, 2023