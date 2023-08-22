Indian indices settled flat on Tuesday due to worries over potential rate hikes in the US and distressed Chinese economy. At close, the BSE Sensex rose 3.94 points, or 0.01%, to 65,220.03, while the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Close Flat, Weighed Down by Worries Over US Rate Hikes, Weak Chinese Economy - August 22, 2023
- DIIs invest over ₹500 crore in Indian equities, FIIs offload ₹495 crore: What’s fueling the selling spree? - August 22, 2023
- Lndmrk Development, Terranova Corp. and Torose Equities - August 22, 2023