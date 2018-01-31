Indian equities close in the red ahead of budget

The Bombay Stock Exchange logo is seen under a bull statue at the entrance of its building in Mumbai. The Sensex yesterday closed below the 36,000-mark at 35,965.02 points, down 68.71 points or 0.19% from its previous close. Caution ahead of the Union …
