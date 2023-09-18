Indian indices settled on a negative note on Monday, with BSE Sensex snapping its longest winning streak of 11 days. Both Sensex and NSE Nifty mirrored weak global cues ahead of monetary policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Close Lower on Monday Ahead of Policy Decisions from World’s Top Central Banks This Week - September 18, 2023
- Fidelity International launches future leaders global equities fund - September 18, 2023
- 2024 to be a tough one for equities, says Morgan Stanley - September 18, 2023