Indian indices snapped their nine-day winning streak on Monday amid weak global cues. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty posted sharp losses, dragged mainly by IT stocks. At close, the Sensex fell 520.25 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Close Lower on Monday, Dragged by IT Stocks - April 17, 2023
- FPIs begin FY24 on a positive note; invest US$ 1.07 billion (Rs. 8,767 crore) in Indian equities - April 17, 2023
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – Plastic Packaging Sector, Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd, Ranhill Utilities Bhd, Magni-Tech Industries Bhd - April 17, 2023