Indian benchmarks extended their gains on Tuesday, led by metal stocks. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty mirrored upbeat Asian markets, with all sectors, except fast-moving consumer goods, ending in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Continue Rally, Boosted by Metal Stocks - December 27, 2022
- Chip, entertainment stocks drag S. Korean equities to 14-year low - December 27, 2022
- Foreign investors turn net buyers of equities with RM51mil inflow last week - December 27, 2022