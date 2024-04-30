India’s equity markets could fall from current levels in the June-to-August period if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins fewer seats than expected, a chief investment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian equities could slip if election results miss expectations, says Incred’s Kohli - April 30, 2024
- Equities on hold as traders await Fed decision - April 30, 2024
- Goldman sees momentum traders buying stocks in every scenario - April 30, 2024