Indian benchmarks settled flat on Monday, with public sector banks and oil & gas stocks the biggest gainers. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trimmed intraday losses and ended at mixed notes as Indian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities End Flat on Monday as Investors Await Fed Reserve Meeting Outcome - December 12, 2022
- Intensified selling of Malaysian equities by foreign funds last week - December 12, 2022
- Indian equities could revert to 10-15% returns in 2023 -Helios’ Arora - December 12, 2022