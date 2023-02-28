Indian benchmarks took its losing streak to its eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, with most sectoral indices ending in red. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty settled on negative note amid investor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities End Lower on Tuesday as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of GDP Report - February 28, 2023
- European equities fall on strong French and Spanish inflation - February 28, 2023
- Market benchmark indices trade higher in early trade on firm global equities - February 28, 2023