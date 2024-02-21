Indian indices snapped their six-day winning streak on Wednesday, with realty and the public sector banks the only gainers. Both BSE Sensex and Nifty ended lower, dragged down by profit-taking and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- To Make the Case for Equities in the Long Term, Look to the Past - February 21, 2024
- Indian Equities End Six-Day Winning Run Midweek, Weighed Down by Profit-Taking, Mixed Global Cues - February 21, 2024
- Equities lose N729b amid selloffs - February 21, 2024