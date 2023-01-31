Indian benchmarks closed marginally higher on Tuesday amid high volatility. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed in the green for the second consecutive day after fluctuating between losses and gains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities End with Marginal Gains as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of Union Budget, Fed’s Policy Decision - January 31, 2023
- UBS’s Trading Desks Trail Wall Street Rivals Amid Equities Slump - January 31, 2023
- Nigerian equities are on the road to nowhere without currency reformd - January 31, 2023