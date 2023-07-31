After two days of pause, domestic equities resumed their uptrend as sentiments improved after data showed an easing in US inflation and better-than-expected China manufacturing data, says Siddhartha …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian equities ended positively for the fourth consecutive month - July 31, 2023
- Quiet Asia session sees higher equities - July 31, 2023
- Analysts Expect Global Trends, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Equities Market - July 30, 2023